National Assembly Passes Bill on Building New Gadeok Airport

The National Assembly has passed a bill on building a new airport on Gadeok Island last Friday marking a watershed moment for the Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam region.

In accomplishing its long-forsaken dream of building a gateway airport, there are three core provisions of the legislation:

First, the location of the New Airport for the Southeast has been confirmed as Gadeok island.

Second, to fast-track the construction process, there will be an exemption of the preliminary feasibility study and a streamlined follow-up feasibility study.

Also, an additional clause stipulates the scrapping of the Gimhae New Airport plan due to the implementation of the Gadeok New Airport project.

The project is part of South Korea’s more than a decade-old debate on expanding air travel infrastructure in the southeast region.

