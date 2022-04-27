National Choir to Hold Mozart’s “Requiem” Performance at the Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center on May 4th

Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center will hold a performance of Mozart’s “Requiem” at 7:30 pm on the 4th of next month.

“Requiem” was commissioned by Mozart in the spring of 1791, and while he was immersed in the work, he died of ill health, and was left unfinished in December of that year. It is said that after Mozart’s death, his pupil and composer Franz Xaver Süssmayr (1766-1803), who represented Vienna at the time, completed this work.

Mozart’s Requiem is evaluated as a great masterpiece that has had a great influence on composers of the future.

This performance, presented by the National Choir, is performed by the Korea Co-op Orchestra, with soprano Yoo Seong-nyeo, tenor Lee Myung-hyun, mezzo-soprano Kim Jeong-mi, and bassist Choi Jong-woo as soloists.

More information about the performance can be found on the website of the Gyeongnam Arts Center.

Ticket prices range from 20,000 won to 50,000 won.