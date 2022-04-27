Image: Gyeongnam province
NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

National Choir to Hold Mozart’s “Requiem” Performance at the Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center on May 4th

Haps Staff

Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center will hold a performance of Mozart’s “Requiem” at 7:30 pm on the 4th of next month.

“Requiem” was commissioned by Mozart in the spring of 1791, and while he was immersed in the workhe died of ill health, and was left unfinished in December of that yearIt is said that after Mozart’s death, his pupil and composer Franz Xaver Süssmayr (1766-1803), who represented Vienna at the time, completed this work.

Mozart’s Requiem is evaluated as a great masterpiece that has had a great influence on composers of the future.

This performance, presented by the National Choir, is performed by the Korea Co-op Orchestra, with soprano Yoo Seong-nyeotenor Lee Myung-hyunmezzo-soprano Kim Jeong-mi, and bassist Choi Jong-woo as soloists.

More information about the performance can be found on the website of the Gyeongnam Arts Center. 

Ticket prices range from 20,000 won to 50,000 won.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
12 ° C
12 °
12 °
82 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Wed
13 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 