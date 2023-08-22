National Civil Defense Drills Begin at 2 p.m. Today

In a proactive move to enhance public safety preparedness, South Korea is set to conduct national civil defense training simulating an air strike, marking the first such exercise in six years.

This training aims to teach citizens how to swiftly respond to an air raid and safely evacuate, building resilience against potential threats.

The exercise is initiated when a ‘training air raid warning’ is issued at precisely 2 p.m.

During this time, the public is required to promptly seek refuge in the nearest civil defense shelter or a secure underground area if no shelter is nearby.

At 2:15 pm, a ‘training alert’ is sounded, allowing individuals to exit shelters while remaining vigilant. The alert concludes at 2:20 pm, permitting a return to daily activities.

To optimize this initiative, the warning system has been improved: the siren duration has been reduced from 3 minutes to just 1 minute during training, and a clear announcement will signify its conclusion.

The nation has designated 17,000 civil defense shelters in apartment basements, subway stations, and underground shopping areas, with accessible shelter locations searchable on various apps.

However, due to forecasted heavy rainfall, authorities advise citizens to stay indoors and tune in to civil defense broadcasts on TV or radio if they reside in flood-prone regions with underground shelters.

Traffic control measures will be in place on multiple roads during the exercise. Vehicles in the affected areas must adhere to the blinking red traffic lights and follow instructions via radio.

During the exercise, public transportation services like hospitals, subways, trains, planes, and ships will continue normal operation, easing inconvenience for those who cannot reach subway stations within the 15-minute evacuation window. Yet, movement outside stations is restricted during this period.

Live broadcasts will be aired on KBS1 TV and KBS Radio 1 during the 20-minute training session, guiding the public on emergency procedures.

The Ministry of Public Administration and Security will organize the training by deploying public officials and civil defense commanders to civil defense shelters nationwide to ensure orderly execution.