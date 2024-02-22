The National Dongnae Kite Festival 2024 will take place this Sunday at the North Gate of Dongnae Eupseong.
Event Information
Date: Sunday, February 25
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event schedule is subject to change and/or cancellation due to weather conditions.
Venue: North Gate of Dongnae Eupseong (28-7, 59beon-gil, Bokcheon-ro, Dongnae-gu, Busan)
Parking: Bokcheon Museum (free) / Busan Cultural Center (public parking lot of Historical Park: 600 KRW per hour: 2,400 KRW for all day)
How to participate: Visit the Dongnae-gu Office website or the Dongnae-gu Office
Website on how to apply (Korean language only).