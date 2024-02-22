Image: Dongnae-gu
Events

National Dongnae Kite Festival 2024

By Haps Staff

The National Dongnae Kite Festival 2024 will take place this Sunday at the North Gate of Dongnae Eupseong.

Event Information

Date: Sunday, February 25

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event schedule is subject to change and/or cancellation due to weather conditions.

Venue: North Gate of Dongnae Eupseong (28-7, 59beon-gil, Bokcheon-ro, Dongnae-gu, Busan)

Parking: Bokcheon Museum (free) / Busan Cultural Center (public parking lot of Historical Park: 600 KRW per hour: 2,400 KRW for all day)

How to participate: Visit the Dongnae-gu Office website or the Dongnae-gu Office

Website on how to apply (Korean language only).

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

