National Forest to be Built in Namhae

Namhae-gun is set to establish a national forest that immerses visitors in forest culture.

On the 29th, Namhae County disclosed the ‘People’s Forest Business Agreement Ceremony,’ conducted at the County Governor’s Office on the 26th, in collaboration with the Hamyang National Forest Management Office of the Western Regional Forest Service.

As per the agreement, both parties commit to instituting a cooperative system for the creation and operation of the forest, extending over a five-year period until January 25, 2029.

The designated location for the People’s Forest encompasses a 19.1-hectare area situated at 480-2, Bonghwa-ri, Samdong-myeon, Namhae-gun.

The People’s Forest, established by the government, serves as a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Namhae-gun’s forest falls under the ‘group forest’ category, designed for schools, institutions, companies, organizations, and clubs, to partake in and enjoy forest culture. Activities such as tree planting, forest education, forest cultural events, forest protection, and education promotion will be facilitated.

To augment the forest’s recreational offerings, the county is actively developing infrastructure.

The ‘Trekking Path Construction Project’ is scheduled to commence in March, with the Korea Forest Service’s Cup Forest Leisure Competition set to take place in October.