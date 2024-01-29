Image: Namhae-gun
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

National Forest to be Built in Namhae

By Haps Staff

Namhae-gun is set to establish a national forest that immerses visitors in forest culture.

On the 29th, Namhae County disclosed the ‘People’s Forest Business Agreement Ceremony,’ conducted at the County Governor’s Office on the 26th, in collaboration with the Hamyang National Forest Management Office of the Western Regional Forest Service.

As per the agreement, both parties commit to instituting a cooperative system for the creation and operation of the forest, extending over a five-year period until January 25, 2029.

The designated location for the People’s Forest encompasses a 19.1-hectare area situated at 480-2, Bonghwa-ri, Samdong-myeon, Namhae-gun.

The People’s Forest, established by the government, serves as a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Namhae-gun’s forest falls under the ‘group forest’ category, designed for schools, institutions, companies, organizations, and clubs, to partake in and enjoy forest culture. Activities such as tree planting, forest education, forest cultural events, forest protection, and education promotion will be facilitated.

To augment the forest’s recreational offerings, the county is actively developing infrastructure.

The ‘Trekking Path Construction Project’ is scheduled to commence in March, with the Korea Forest Service’s Cup Forest Leisure Competition set to take place in October.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

‘Okpo Battle First Victory Road’ to be Built on Geoje Island

How to Get Assistance for Foreigners at the Gyeongnam Foreign Resident Support Center

Korea Destinations: Three Places to Travel in Milyang

Namhae Bridge to be Completely Closed from February 14th to March 22nd

Strawberry Thief Caught in Gimhae

Gyeongnam Province Enacts Special Transportation Measures Until February 12

The Latest

Concerns Grow About Spread of African Swine Fever in Busan

Burger King Introduces a New Original Salted Egg Burger

Air Busan Running Large Promotion on its Summer Flights Through Wednesday

2024 Haeundae Music Festival Gets Underway Thursday

Can Seomyeon Reinvent Itself and Become Popular Again?

Economic Outlook For Busan Worsens

Busan
clear sky
4.8 ° C
4.8 °
4.8 °
55 %
2.7kmh
4 %
Mon
4 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
8 °
Fri
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 