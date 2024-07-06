Image: National Heritage Administration
Arts & Culture

National Heritage Administration to Expand Hanbok Programs in 2024

By Haps Staff

The National Heritage Administration’s Palaces and Tombs Headquarters will significantly expand hanbok experience programs and lectures, showcasing the diverse beauty of hanbok to both Koreans and foreigners.

Highlighted events include the ‘2024 Autumn Royal Culture Festival’ from October 9-13 and various palace utilization projects.

Since 2013, visitors wearing hanbok have received free admission to the Four Grand Palaces, Jongmyo, and Joseon Royal Tombs.

In 2022, hanbok culture was designated as a national intangible cultural heritage. The popular ‘palace hanbok experience’ will see new programs, especially appealing to the MZ generation and tourists.

The ‘Beautiful Hanbok Stories in Palaces’ photo contest will run in August and September to encourage hanbok wearing.

During the Autumn Royal Culture Festival, events like ‘Gyeongbokgung Hanbok Yeonhyang’ and ‘Gyeongbokgung Sanguiwon’ will offer performances and hanbok-making experiences. The ‘Best Dresser’ competition will reward visitors in hanbok.

From September to November, the ‘Wear Beautiful Hanbok’ event will provide souvenirs to participants wearing hanbok at paid palace programs. Other events include the ‘Changgyeonggung Night Banquet’ and the ‘Guardian Guard’ special event.

The administration will also promote academic research to further elevate hanbok culture.

Detailed information will be available on the Royal Palace and Tombs Headquarters’ website.

