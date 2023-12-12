“FISHING: FISH [Survival] X [Art] ING” Exhibition

The National Maritime Museum of Korea in Yeongdo will open its newest exhibition, the exclusive showcase titled “FISHING: FISH [Survival] X [Art] ING.”

This exhibition transcends the conventional perception of fishing as a means of survival, extending its narrative to encompass the future of harmonious coexistence.

By delving into the historical and cultural dimensions of Korea, this exhibition serves as a gateway to reflect on the significance and role of fishing, elevating it to an art form with profound cultural implications.

Event Information

Period: December 13, 2023 – February 25, 2024

Venue: National Maritime Museum of Korea

Address: 45, Haeyang-ro 301beon-gil, Yeongdo-gu, Busan

Free admission

Opening Hours (closed on Mondays)

9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Tuesdays through Fridays)

9 a.m.-7 p.m. (weekends and holidays)