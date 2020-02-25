Image: Busan National Gugak Center
Arts & Culture

National Theaters and Performances Suspend Shows

Haps Staff

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, national performances and art groups will temporarily suspend their performances around the nation.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced yesterday that it decided to close five national performance agencies and seven national art organizations under the Ministry of Culture and Culture as the Corona 19 crisis alert was upgraded to the highest level.

Already, 24 institutions, including the National Museum, the Art Museum, and the Library, are temporarily closed until March 8.

There are five national theaters that are closed: National Theater, National Gugak Center including Busan, Jeongdong Theater, Myeongdong Arts Theater, and National Asian Culture Complex. 

The National Art Groups National Theater, National Ballet, National Opera, National Dance Company, National Choir, Seoul Performing Arts, and Korean Symphony Orchestra will also stop their performances.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Cultural Facilities to Temporarily Close Due to COVID-19 Fears

Haps Staff -
Some of the city's most popular cultural attractions will be temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: February 24 – March 1

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Museum Hosting its 1st New Collection of Artifacts in 2020

Haps Staff -
Busan Museum is hosting its 1st new collection of artifacts in 2020 with the exhibition "Jinjuseongdo"
Read more
Arts & Culture

Applications For Spring Busan Global Center Korean Classes Takes Place February 24-26

Dynamic Busan Staff -
The Busan Global Center has announced its application and course schedule for the year.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Yangsan’s Wondong Plum Festival to Cancel All Programs this Year

Haps Staff -
One of Yangsan's biggest spring festivals will be massively cut-back this year due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more
Arts & Culture

2020 Busan Biennale’s Schedule and Theme Unveiled

BeFM News -
The 2020 Busan Biennale’s schedule and theme were finalized by the event’s organizing committee.
Read more

The Latest

HQ Bar, Abnormal Taphouse Close Temporarily

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli and Abnormal Taphouse in Haeundae have both closed temporarily they have announced.
Read more

10초 영어: Black Eyes Vs. Brown Eyes

학습 Yoona Kang -
10초만에 쉽게 영어 표현 배우기!
Read more

10 Second Korean: 흥 [ heung ]

10 Second Korean Yoona Kang -
Easy and quick Korean expressions!
Read more

National Theaters and Performances Suspend Shows

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, national performances and art groups will temporarily suspend their performances around the nation.
Read more

COVID-19 Latest: 51 Now Infected in Busan

Busan News Haps Staff -
Here are the latest updates from BeFM News and local news sites on the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the local area.
Read more

ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Postponed Until June

Sports News Haps Staff -
The 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan has been delayed until June.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
9.1 ° C
10 °
8 °
71 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Tue
10 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
8 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
13 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Bar, Abnormal Taphouse Close Temporarily

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli and Abnormal Taphouse in Haeundae have both closed temporarily they have announced.
Read more

Domino’s Korea Adds a “Cheesecake Black Tiger Shrimp Pizza” to its Menu

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Domino's Korea has added its latest offering, the "Cheesecake Black Tiger Shrimp Pizza" to its menu.
Read more

HQ Gwangan’s Open Mic Returns this Friday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Gwangan’s popular monthly open mic night is back for a night of great tunes and fun.
Read more

Busan Bites: Yeongseon Bulgogi

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Yeongseon Bulgogi has been satisfying hungry patrons for almost a half century.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea