National Theaters and Performances Suspend Shows

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, national performances and art groups will temporarily suspend their performances around the nation.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced yesterday that it decided to close five national performance agencies and seven national art organizations under the Ministry of Culture and Culture as the Corona 19 crisis alert was upgraded to the highest level.

Already, 24 institutions, including the National Museum, the Art Museum, and the Library, are temporarily closed until March 8.

There are five national theaters that are closed: National Theater, National Gugak Center including Busan, Jeongdong Theater, Myeongdong Arts Theater, and National Asian Culture Complex.

The National Art Groups National Theater, National Ballet, National Opera, National Dance Company, National Choir, Seoul Performing Arts, and Korean Symphony Orchestra will also stop their performances.