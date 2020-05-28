National Theatre Live: Hamlet

The Busan Cultural Center and Royal National Theatre are broadcasting a performance of Hamlet this Saturday afternoon.

National Theatre Live is the National Theatre’s groundbreaking project to broadcast world-class theatre to cinemas in the UK and internationally.

Audience seats have a safe distance between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Event Information

Date & Time: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 3:00 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Tickets: 20,000 won for all

Hosted by: Busan Cultural Center, Royal National Theatre

