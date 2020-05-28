National Theatre Live: Hamlet

The Busan Cultural Center and Royal National Theatre are broadcasting a performance of Hamlet this Saturday afternoon.
National Theatre Live is the National Theatre’s groundbreaking project to broadcast world-class theatre to cinemas in the UK and internationally.
Audience seats have a safe distance between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Event Information
Date & Time: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 3:00 p.m.
Venue: Busan Cultural Center
Tickets: 20,000 won for all
Hosted by: Busan Cultural Center, Royal National Theatre