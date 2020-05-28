Image: Busan Cultural Center
Events

National Theatre Live: Hamlet

Haps Staff

The Busan Cultural Center and Royal National Theatre are broadcasting a performance of Hamlet this Saturday afternoon.

National Theatre Live is the National Theatre’s groundbreaking project to broadcast world-class theatre to cinemas in the UK and internationally.

Audience seats have a safe distance between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Event Information

Date & Time: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 3:00 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Tickets: 20,000 won for all

Hosted by: Busan Cultural Center, Royal National Theatre

Website

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Events

ECCK Tax Seminar

Haps Staff -
The European Chamber of Commerce Korea is hosting the "ECCK Busan Taxation Seminar - Update on tax amendments / Tax Reform 2020" conference this Friday morning at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Marine City.
Read more
Events

Highlighting Contemporary Artist III: Kim Chong-hak

Haps Staff -
The Busan Museum of Art is hosting an exhibition highlighting contemporary artist Kim Jong-hak.
Read more
Events

9th Busan MICE Festival

BeFM News -
The city of Busan City will kick off the 9th Busan MICE Festival at Haeundae BEXCO today in order to take a leap forward in the local MICE industry, which has been greatly reduced due to COVID-19.
Read more
Events

HQ Gwangan’s Open Mic Returns this Friday

Haps Staff -
HQ Gwangan’s popular monthly open mic night is back for a night of great tunes and fun.
Read more
Events

Concerning the ‘ART’

Haps Staff -
The Museum of Contemporary Art Busa is hosting its latest exhibition "Concerning the ART" until July 26
Read more
Events

Busan Museum of Art: Collection Highlights

Haps Staff -
Busan Museum of Art is hosting a collection highlights from artists Lee Leenam, Lee Yongbaek, Jennifer Steinkamp, Jeon Joonho & Moon Kyungwon, Siren Jung Eunyoung, and Jesper Just.
Read more

The Latest

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Hackers Target PNU’s Online Lecture Platform

Busan News BeFM News -
Pusan National University has begun looking into several hacking attempts made at its online lecture platform called 'Plato'.
Read more

National Theatre Live: Hamlet

Events Haps Staff -
The Busan Cultural Center and Royal National Theatre are broadcasting a performance of Hamlet this Saturday afternoon.
Read more

Summer Temps Expected to be Higher than Normal Again in Busan, Ulsan and Gyeongnam

Travel Haps Staff -
Get your air conditioners ready — a hot summer is expected again in the southeastern region of Korea this year.
Read more

Son Yeoleum Piano Recital Postponed Until October

Music Haps Staff -
The Son Yeoleum Piano Recital scheduled for this Saturday evening at the Busan Cinema Center has been postponed.
Read more

Chinese University Student Broke Self-Isolation Order to Attend Classes

Busan News BeFM News -
A Chinese international student was caught going to school classes even after receiving a self-isolation order in Busan.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
63 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Thu
18 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
20 °

Dine & Drink

Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will bring back its popular "Vegan Buffet" this Sunday.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: A Beautiful Hanu Restaurant – Oryukdo Gawon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
This charming hanu restaurant in Yongho-dong offers some great Korean beef along with a beautiful view of the sea.
Read more

Kiwi Wine Fest Looks to Return to Busan in October

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Kiwi Wine Festival, which usually takes place in the first week of June in Busan, is likely to be shifted to October according to organizers.
Read more

Westin Chosun Begins “Signature Box” Drive Thru Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun Hotel in Haeundae has begun a new "Signature Box" drive-thru service with popular meals from its on-site restaurants.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea