Scaled Back Lunar New Year Drone Performance to Take Place Tonight in Gwangalli

The largest drone performance in the country set to take place at Gwangalli Beach tonight has been scaled back to 1,500 drones.

Suyeong-Gu explained that there were battery issues in some drones due to temperature drops, and it was decided to proceed with the performance according to the contingency plan with the exception of some drones.

Scheduled for 7 p.m., the ‘2024 Lunar New Year Holiday Drone Performance’ at Gwangalli Beach will feature approximately 1,500 drones, creating a 10-minute spectacle incorporating five themes, including Neolttwigi, traditional patterns, and blue dragons.

Public Wi-Fi will be blocked from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Gwangalli Beach area.

Traffic will be controlled from Millak Fish Market to Gwangalli Bulgogi Street Entrance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Last year, Suyeong-gu District Office organized a drone performance during the Lunar New Year holiday, attracting 35,000 citizens to Gwangalli Beach.