Nationwide First New Year’s Sunrise Forecast Time in Korea

By Haps Staff

The first sun of the new year rising in 2024 is expected to be the first to be seen from Dokdo at 7:26 am.

According to the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute, the first sunrise on January 1, 2024 can be seen first from Dokdo, and then from Ganjeolgot and Bangeojin in Ulsan at 7:31 am, it can also be seen from inland areas.

Sunrise times in major regions are:

— 7:32 a.m. in Busan, Ulsan and Pohang

— 7:36 a.m. in Daegu and Seongsan Ilchulbong

— 7:39 a.m. in Gangneung Jeongdongjin

— 7:40 a.m. in Gangneung Gyeongpodae and Haenam Ttangkkeut Village

— 7:41 a.m. in Gwangju

— 7:42 a.m. in Daejeon

— 7:43 a.m. in Sejong

— 7:47 a.m. in Seoul

— 7:48 a.m. in Incheon

The sunrise time is calculated based on the altitude of 0m above sea level. The higher the altitude, the earlier the sunrise time, so the actual sunrise time at 100m above sea level is about 2 minutes earlier than the announced time.

Sunrise means when the upper part of the sun begins to appear on the horizon or horizon, and sunset means the moment when the upper part of the sun disappears below the horizon or horizon.

