Navilera, a traditional Korean music group, will host a concert online this Friday on MBC radio and through YouTube.

The actual concert will be held without an audience on the 24th at Kyungsung University’s Concert Hall as part of the MBC Thursday Concert series.

The concert entitled “Pungryu-gwang” will incorporate traditional Korean musical instruments with traditional western instruments.

Eight of the songs are originals, including “Presentation” which blends the sounds of Arirang and tango.