Near Record Cold Expected This Week in Busan

The city of Busan city is expecting a near-record cold snap starting from tonight.

According to the Busan Regional Meteorological Administration, a Siberian cold front is moving south toward the Korean peninsula, bringing down the morning lows to at least -5’C from today until the 10th.

Most notably, the lows on Friday morning and Saturday morning are forecast to dip down to -12’C and -10’C, respectively.

Busan recorded its lowest temperature of -14’C on January 13, 1915 and also -12.8’C on January 16, 2011.

Ulsan is also expecting a low of -12’C while parts of Gyeongnam could see lows of -16’C.