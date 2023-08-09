Nearly 100 People Get Food Poisoning at Local Milmyeon Restaurant

Health authorities have launched an epidemiological investigation as roughly 100 individuals who ordered food from a milmyeon, or wheat noodle shop, reported symptoms of food poisoning.

Since last Thursday, around 100 customers who ordered noodles from this particular business have reported symptoms consistent with food poisoning in Busanjin-gu.

The district has advised business suspension at the restaurant, and the owner has voluntarily halted all operations.

The Busan Institute of Health and Environment is currently conducting an epidemiological investigation.