Dine & Drink

Nearly 100 People Get Food Poisoning at Local Milmyeon Restaurant

By BeFM News

Health authorities have launched an epidemiological investigation as roughly 100 individuals who ordered food from a milmyeon, or wheat noodle shop, reported symptoms of food poisoning.

Since last Thursday, around 100 customers who ordered noodles from this particular business have reported symptoms consistent with food poisoning in Busanjin-gu.

The district has advised business suspension at the restaurant, and the owner has voluntarily halted all operations.

The Busan Institute of Health and Environment is currently conducting an epidemiological investigation.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

The Latest

Typhoon Khanun Expected to Be Closest to Busan Around 10 a.m.

Sacheon Rock Festival and Street Performance Project Postponed Due to Typhoon Khanun

Expectations and Alignment: Korea 2023

Typhoon Khanun Delays Opening of ‘2023 Jinju Cultural Heritage Night’ Until the 12th

Busan to Welcome Swedish and Taiwanese Jamboree Participants for Cultural Exploration

Novotech, BIO 2023 APAC Summit 행사 후원, 중국과의 바이오테크 분야 협력을 주제로 하는 Endpoints 세션도 포함

Busan
heavy intensity rain
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
89 %
8.8kmh
100 %
Wed
26 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
29 °
Sat
29 °
Sun
28 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 