Nearly 100 People Get Food Poisoning at Local Milmyeon Restaurant

Health authorities have launched an epidemiological investigation as roughly 100 individuals who ordered food from a milmyeon, or wheat noodle shop, reported symptoms of food poisoning.
The district has advised business suspension at the restaurant, and the owner has voluntarily halted all operations.
The Busan Institute of Health and Environment is currently conducting an epidemiological investigation.