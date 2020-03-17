Nearly 2.7 Million Foreign Tourists Visited Busan Last Year

Nearly 2.7 million foreign tourists visited the city of Busan last year.

According to the city, the number of foreign tourists visiting Busan was 2,697,742 in 2019, an increase of 8.7% compared to 2,247,520 in 2018.

Though Japanese were still the highest amount of visitors at just over 577,000 people — a 2.5% increase from 2018 — the diplomatic friction between the two countries which began in July made the numbers plummet in the second half of the year.

In order to make up for the deficit, the city marketed heavily in Southeast Asia, which was also helped by more flights, including the first Busan-Singapore route.

The number of Thai tourists who visited Busan last year was 74,679 which was the highest increase, up 40.8% from the previous year.

Following this, tourist growth rates Singapore (30.7%), Vietnam (27.4%), and Malaysia (21.0%) were tops among ASEAN countries.

The inflow of tourists from India (26.4%) and Russia (22%) also experienced high growth.

China, who accounted for just over 360,000 tourists, also increased 15.6% from 2018.

The city was hoping to attract three million tourists in 2020, though COVID-19 will likely cut this number in half.