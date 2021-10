As of this year, the proportion people of aged 65 or older living in Busan has reached 19.8%.

Busan ranks first among the eight largest cities in the country, as well as fifth in the nation.

According to the 2021 Elderly Statistics released by the National Statistics Office, Busan significantly exceeds the national average of 16.5%.

Gyeongnam province recorded 17.4%, Daegu recorded 16.9%, Seoul recorded 16.2%, and Ulsan recorded 12.9%.

Sejong recorded the lowest with 9.6%.