Nearly 2,500 Fires Occurred in Busan Last Year

Last year, Busan experienced nearly 2,500 fires, resulting in property damage exceeding 11.8 billion won. The primary causes were carelessly discarded cigarette butts and old electrical wiring.

According to the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters, the analysis of fires in 2023 revealed 2,468 incidents, leading to 138 casualties and significant property damage. While the number of incidents decreased slightly from the previous year, property damage increased substantially.

Residential facilities accounted for the highest number of cases, with apartments and single-family homes being particularly vulnerable due to issues like careless cigarette disposal and electrical short circuits. Carelessness was identified as the leading cause of fires, followed by electrical factors and unknown causes.

Gangseo-gu recorded the highest number of incidents, followed by Busanjin-gu and Haeundae-gu.

Among the notable incidents, a fire at a bathhouse in Dong-gu caused 23 injuries, while a fire on a Russian ship in Seo-gu resulted in significant property damage.

blank
