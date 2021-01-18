Netflix to Release More Korean Webtoon Series in 2021

Fresh off the rising popularity of Korean webtoons “Sweet Home” and “The Uncanny Counter”, Netflix is set to release several new movie adaptations of the popular dramas.

This year, four new releases are highly anticipated as Netflix is cashing in on the popularity of Korean series both here and abroad.

Lee Jae-kyoo’s “Now at Our School” is a highly anticipated webcomic adaptation that tells the tale of high school students trying to survive a zombie virus that hits their school.

Other works to look for include “Hellbound” by Yeon Sang-ho, and “D.P: Dog Days” which is being made by director Han Jun-hee and screenplay writer Kim Bo-tong.

As the popularity of the webtoons increase, writers and directors are finding fresh content to present to domestic and international audiences via the streaming service.