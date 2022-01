Netflix Korea will release another potential blockbuster series with its zombie apocalypse series “All of Us Are Dead” on January 28.

The series is based on the popular webcomic “Now at Our School” by Joo Dong-geun.

The story tells the tale of a group of high school students trying to survive and escape their zombie-ridden school.

The series stars actress Park Ji-hu and actor Yoon Chan-young and is directed by Lee Jae-kyu.