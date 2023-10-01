Busan News

New Bus Passenger Rules to Take Effect October 6th

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan is implementing changes to its ‘Busan City Bus Transportation Terms and Conditions,’ set to take effect from the 6th.

These revisions aim to address evolving transportation conditions and improve passenger experiences.

One notable change is the introduction of clear standards for carrying items on board.

Passengers can bring items weighing up to 20 kg and measuring 50 cm × 40 cm × 20 cm, including 20-inch suitcases, 40-liter market basket carts, and more. For safety reasons, exceeding these standards may result in boarding refusal.

Pets must now be placed in a dedicated carrier, ensuring they are entirely covered when boarding city buses.

Bringing food in disposable containers is generally prohibited, except for packaged items or ingredients for transportation and beverages in sealed plastic bottles.

There are also regulations concerning children’s boarding. Children under 5 can ride for free, but restrictions are in place to ensure their safety, limiting the number of children per guardian to four or less. Additionally, passengers may be asked to verify their identity to receive fare discounts.

Moreover, college and middle school students’ fare discounts have been standardized to avoid conflicts with bus attendants.

Children who don’t possess a transportation card must pay 400 won in cash, and for payments exceeding 5,000 won, change can be provided via bank transfer.

Furthermore, buses with designated space for large suitcases will be introduced on routes frequented by tourists, such as those passing through Busan Station and Gimhae Airport.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Noise Disturbances Between Apartment Floors Intenisifies During the Holidays

Direct Busan Between Busan and Geoje Price to Rise for the First Time in 9 Years

Largest Drone Show Ever at Gwangalli Scheduled for This Saturday to Celebrate Chuseok

City Office to be Closed During Chuseok Holiday

Second Phase of Osiria Pedestrian Overpass Opens

Gadeok High Speed Railway to Begin Construction

The Latest

What’s On in Busan: October 2 – October 8

Asian Start-up Expo ‘FLY ASIA 2023’

Diverse European Films & Filmmakers to Attend BIFF

부산현대미술관 소장품 상설전시실 ‘소장품섬’ 신설

Dining Out Prices Rise for the 27th Consecutive Month

Sign Up to Join The “2023 My Life My English Speech Festival and Networking Event”

Busan
clear sky
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
38 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Mon
24 °
Tue
23 °
Wed
23 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 