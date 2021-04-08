New Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon Gets to Work on Day 1

Image: City of Busan
Newly elected Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon began his official schedule yesterday morning by visiting Cheongryulsa Temple.

At his online inauguration ceremony, Mayor Park expressed his determination to “build Busan into a world-class advanced city with a high happiness index” and emphasized bipartisan cooperation for the construction of the Gadeok New Airport.

He also said that it is of great honor to have the opportunity to serve in his hometown, Busan, and vowed to “make Busan as the main pillar of industrialization and a sacred place of democratization while adding to make a world advanced city with a high happiness index”.

Additionally, he will work on ways to solve problems of housing and child-rearing so that young people do not have to leave and to make it possible for anyone to get to anywhere within 15 minutes through an urban high-speed railroad.

The first document to be officially adopted on his first day in office was the “COVID-19 Small Business Support Measures”, which include emergency financial support for small businesses and digitalization support to respond to accelerating online consumption.

In the afternoon, the mayor visited the vaccination center at Busan Citizens’ Park to check the quarantine situation.

Park, of the People Power Party, won the April 7 Busan mayoral by-election with 62.67% of the votes.

The turnout was 52.7 percent, the highest among Busan by-elections.

 

