New COVID-19 Cases Drops Under 200 in Busan For Second Consecutive Day

New cases of COVID-19 infections in Busan stayed in the 100s for two straight days

with 173 new infections found Sunday and another 140 reported by 2 pm yesterday.

While the daily tally fell to the 100 range for the first time in nearly a month,

since it recorded 160 on December 7th, the bed occupancy rate at intensive care units continued to rise, recording 87.3% as of midnight yesterday.

A group infection was found at an academy in Dongnae-gu with a total of 5 infections from workers and students confirmed so far.

Also, 9 people who arrived from overseas were found to have been infected with the Omicron variant during self-quarantine, raising the total number of Omicron cases in Busan to 20.