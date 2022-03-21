NewsBusan News

New COVID-19 Infections Fall Under 10,000 For The First Time in a Month

BeFM News

New COVID-19 infections in Busan have decreased to about 10,000 per day.

The city found 8,963 new infections yesterday and the daily tally dropped to below 10,000 for the first time in a month.

As of 2 pm today, the city added another 14,704 new cases.

Meanwhile, the Korea Maritime and Ocean University has decided to close its dormitories for 2 weeks after 459 cases were reported from the school’s residences.

30% of some 1,500 students at the school’s dormitories have been confirmed since they entered the residences for the new semester early this month.

The school has decided to discharge the students from the dorms until April 3rd apart from those who are being treated for COVID-19.

 

