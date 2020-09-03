Image: Busan City
New Custom Shoe Store “PADOBLE” Opens at KT&G Sangsang Madang Building

Haps Staff

The city of Busan and Busan Economic Promotion Agency’s Footwear Industry Promotion Center has opened a new custom shoe store named PADOBLE, which will become a new base for the development of the shoe industry and custom shoe culture in the city.

It was announced that the shop will open on September 4th on the second floor of the KT&G Sangsang Madang Building in Busanjin-gu.

The city of Busan and the Footwear Industry Promotion Center has planned the store incorporating a custom shoe culture as one of the “Enjoy Shoes Busan” projects that have been promoted this year.

“Even though everyone is in a difficult situation due to Corona-19, we will actively strive to become a new base for the shoe industry and shoe custom culture in Busan through a custom shoe shop that combines shoes, shopping, culture, and art,” Byun Seong-wan, acting mayor of Busan said.

‘PADOBLE’ is composed of sneakers at reasonable prices that allow you to design your own shoes from 20 Busan shoe brands produced with the superior technology of the local shoe industry, and are sold between 20,000 won to 100,000 won.

The ‘PADOBLE Custom Shoe Wrap’ space, which will be operated together in-store was designed to reflect the recent fashion demands of a younger generation who prefer their own unique designs.

A ‘Custom Shoe Room’ with a custom shoe theme was created in the ‘STAY’ guesthouse on the 7th floor of KT&G Sangsang Madang, where the entire room was decorated with street graffiti, creating the only custom shoe theme room in the world.

Haps Staff
부산 신발브랜드 편집숍 ‘파도블(PADOBLE)’오픈

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시와 (재)부산경제진흥원 신발산업진흥센터(이하 신발산업진흥센터)는 부산지역 신발산업 발전과 신발커스텀* 문화의 새로운 거점이 될 ‘파도블(PADOBLE)’ 신발편집숍을  KT&G 상상마당 부산의 개관과 함께 9월 4일 문을 연다고 밝혔다.
Read more

