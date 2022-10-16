New Data Shows Korean’s Eat More Seafood than Rice

Koreans eat more seafood than rice according to new data.

According to the data for the first week of October in the Fisheries Economy Report conducted by the Fisheries Economic Research Institute of the National Fisheries Cooperative Federation on the 14th, per capita, seafood consumption as of 2021 was 65.6 kg, which was found to easily exceed the rice consumption, which was only 56.9 kg.

Rice is still one of the most important staple foods, but consumption is gradually decreasing.

The per capita rice consumption was 71.2 kg in 2011 but fell below 70 kg to 69.8 kg in 2012, 59.2 kg less than 60 kg in 2019, 57.7 kg in 2020, and 56.9 kg in 2021.

What about seafood consumption?

The per capita consumption of seafood has continued to increase, exceeding 70 kg in 2017, including 72.9 kg in 2017 and 70.2 kg in 2019. After that, it was 68.4 kg in 2020 and 65.6 kg in 2021, showing a slight slowdown in the past two years, but it is maintaining 65 kg or more after 2020.

The researcher said, “It is analyzed that the consumption of seafood, which is a health food, has increased due to an increase in income level and increased interest in health.”

Korea’s consumption of seafood as of 2019 ranks in the top 10 in the world.