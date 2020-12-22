Dine & Drink

New Dining Regulations Set for Christmas Eve to January 3

The Korean government has issued new guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters announced that dining with more than five people nationwide will be banned from this Thursday to January 3rd.

Violation of the ordinance will result in a fine of up to 3 million won.

Party rooms will also be prohibited from opening and private gatherings of more than five people are also recommended.

Restaurants and bars will continue to be closed at 9 p.m. and cafes can only offer takeout.

사진을 통해 바라보는 극지의 생생한 모습

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 해양자연사박물관은 12월 22일부터 내년 2월 14일까지 55일간, 부산어촌민속관(북구 화명동 소재) 2층 기획전시실에서 2020년 5번째 특별전 「극지 사진 전시회」를 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Check Out the Large Moon and Rabbit Lights Photo Zone at Yongdusan Park

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The Busan Tourism Organization and the Korea Tourism Organization's Busan-Ulsan branch have installed a large moon and rabbit lights photo zone at Yongdusan Park in Jung-gu.
Read more

Major Tourist Destinations Around Korea to be Closed Until January 3

Travel Haps Staff -
Major tourist sites around the nation will close until the 3rd of January next year in order to help prevent crowds from gathering and possibly spreading coronavirus.
Read more

COVID-19 Update: December 23

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan added 21 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the cumulative caseload to 1,553. 
Read more

Winter Sports Facilities to Close Until January 3

Sports News Haps Staff -
Ski resorts around the nation will close from Christmas Eve to January 3rd in order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more
