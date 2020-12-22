New Dining Regulations Set for Christmas Eve to January 3

The Korean government has issued new guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters announced that dining with more than five people nationwide will be banned from this Thursday to January 3rd.

Violation of the ordinance will result in a fine of up to 3 million won.

Party rooms will also be prohibited from opening and private gatherings of more than five people are also recommended.

Restaurants and bars will continue to be closed at 9 p.m. and cafes can only offer takeout.