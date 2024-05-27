New Direct Flights from Busan to Bali and Jakarta, Increased Busan-Ulaanbaatar Services Announced

Travelers will soon be able to fly directly from Busan to Bali and Jakarta, Indonesia, without changing planes, and the frequency of flights on the Busan-Ulaanbaatar route will increase.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport revealed at the Air Traffic Review Committee that 30 route rights were distributed to 11 national airlines, establishing new direct routes from Busan to Bali (Air Busan, four times a week) and Busan to Jakarta (seven times a week: Jin Air, four; Air Busan, three).

A new Cheongju-Bali route will also be operated by T’way Air three times a week.

This development follows the ‘Korea-Indonesia Aviation Summit,’ where an increase in international flights between the two countries was agreed upon. Previously, flights were limited to 23 per week due to the absence of an aviation liberalization agreement with Indonesia, the only ASEAN country without such an agreement.

The committee also decided to increase the Busan-Ulaanbaatar route to four times a week (Jin Air, three; Jeju Air, one), facilitating more exchanges between Korea and Mongolia.

Travel to Mongolia has become popular among young Koreans, and there is increasing demand for Mongolian workers in Korea.

Additionally, domestic low-cost carriers are now allowed to operate flights to Southwest and Central Asia including destinations such as India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as mid-to long-distance routes to Australia and Portugal.