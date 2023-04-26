Lifestyle

New Dog Owner Requirements Come Into Effect Today

BeFM News

Starting today, people who take their dogs outside with them are required to keep their dogs in locked carriers or on a leash that is at least two meters long.

The agricultural ministry announced that the changes to the animal protection law will require owners to carry their dogs or keep them on a leash not only within apartment complexes or multi-unit homes but also in studio apartment buildings and dormitories, as well.

Anyone who fails to comply with these regulations may face a fine of up to 500,000 won.

These changes are part of the agriculture ministry’s efforts to promote animal safety and welfare.

