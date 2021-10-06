Image: BFIC
New Free Pilot Interpretation Service in 13 Languages Begins in Busan

BeFM News

The city of Busan announced that the Busan International Foundation and the Busan Immigration Office will provide a pilot service for interpretation counseling in 13 languages for expatriates in Busan.

The interpreter consultation service is operated through the ‘Life in Busan’ mobile app for 12 hours every day from 9 am to 9 pm through telephone interpretation, accompanying interpretation, professional consultation, and chatting consultation.

Any expat in Busan can use the service for free.

Interpretation and translation services are being provided by Busan citizen volunteers including expats in the city providing 13 languages support: Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Mongolian, Myanmarese, Cambodian, Thai, and Filipino.

 

