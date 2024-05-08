Lifestyle

New Hotels to Open in Haeundae This Summer

By Haps Staff

This summer, Haeundae Beach in Busan will see the unveiling of two new hotels by major chains.

Lotte Hotel and Daemyung Sono Group are set to open new hotels, intensifying competition in an area already populated by five-star accommodations.

Lotte Hotels & Resorts announced the imminent opening of L7 Haeundae next month, boasting 383 rooms and a rooftop pool with stunning views of the Haeundae sea.

Daemyung Sono Group’s ‘Sono Moon Haeundae’ will renovate the existing Ibis Ambassador Haeundae building and open it with a new look. When Sono Moon Haeundae opens, it will be the first business site in Busan operated by Sono International.

There are already five five-star hotels — Grand Chosun Busan, Signiel Busan, Westin Joseon Busan, Paradise Hotel Busan, and Park Hyatt Busan — near Haeundae Beach, and Shilla Stay, a four-star hotel.

In addition, as many 3-star hotels can be visited at a relatively affordable price, competition to attract guests is expected to be fierce in the hotel industry.

In Gijang-gun, Ananti at Busan Cove opened in July of last year, and the Banyan Tree Haeundae Busan is scheduled to open in April next year, also are expected to bring the number of 5-star hotels in the city to 11.

