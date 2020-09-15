“New Normality” Art Exhibit Features Local Expat Artists

A new exhibit featuring local expat artists is taking place at Art Gallery 219 in Geumjeong-gu this weekend and next.

Four artists are featured, including expats Amelia Rose Judd, Michael Woods, Michael Melson, and local artist Min the Elephant.

According to the organizers, the exhibition features art based on facing ‘the new normality’ in 2020, whatever that might be. Four artists have come together to show how this idea has imprinted on them.

Entrance to the exhibit is free and Covid-19 safety measures are in place.

Event Information

Date: September 19 – 21 and September 25 – 27

Time: 11 am – 6 pm

Venue: Art Gallery 219 (@art_2_1_9) (http://naver.me/IGADGQN4)

Artists:

– Amelia Rose Judd (@ameliaroseillustration)

– Min the Elephant (@mintheelephant)

– Michael Woods (@woodsfineart)

– Michael Melson (@m.melson)