Image: Yeongdo-gu
Busan News

New Observatory to Enhance Taejongdae Tourism Experience

By Haps Staff

In an effort to bolster tourism infrastructure around Taejongdae, Yeongdo-gu Office has announced plans to construct a new observatory in the area.

Set to complement the existing zip wire, the observatory promises visitors a breathtaking view of the sea, adding another dimension to the Taejongdae experience.

The project, located in San 32-9, Dongsam-dong, has secured 200 million won for design costs, with construction slated to begin next year. Selected as a local extinction response project in 2024, the initiative aims to elevate Taejongdae into a premier tourist destination in Busan.

While specific details such as height and design are yet to be disclosed, the observatory will offer panoramic views of the surrounding seascape from its elevated vantage point. Alongside the observatory, plans include a multi-purpose plaza and rest area, featuring various sports facilities to enhance visitor enjoyment.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Taiwanese Make Up Largest Percentage of Visitors to Busan in Q1

Police Rescue Two Drunk Swimmers at Cheongsapo

Large Scale Outdoor Children’s Playground Opens at Sujeongsan in Dong-gu

Mayor Park Meets With Costa Rican Ambassador Jorge Enrique Valerio Hernández

May Deadline Approaches for Personal Local Income Tax Payments

Nakdong Estuary Eco-Center Reopens With a Renovated Bird Exhibition

The Latest

Busan Citizens Park to Allow Shade Tents, Opens New Outdoor Library

W Wedding Fair

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Tongyeong’s 2024 ‘Melody on the Red Carpet’ Regular Saturday Performances Begin

워케이션 선도도시 부산, ‘박인비·유소연 초청 골프티칭데이’ 개최

Korea Destinations: Jeju Food and Wine Festival

Busan
clear sky
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
63 %
4.6kmh
0 %
Thu
16 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 