New Observatory to Enhance Taejongdae Tourism Experience

In an effort to bolster tourism infrastructure around Taejongdae, Yeongdo-gu Office has announced plans to construct a new observatory in the area.

Set to complement the existing zip wire, the observatory promises visitors a breathtaking view of the sea, adding another dimension to the Taejongdae experience.

The project, located in San 32-9, Dongsam-dong, has secured 200 million won for design costs, with construction slated to begin next year. Selected as a local extinction response project in 2024, the initiative aims to elevate Taejongdae into a premier tourist destination in Busan.

While specific details such as height and design are yet to be disclosed, the observatory will offer panoramic views of the surrounding seascape from its elevated vantage point. Alongside the observatory, plans include a multi-purpose plaza and rest area, featuring various sports facilities to enhance visitor enjoyment.