New Online Certificate in Wine Tasting Launched by Le Cordon Bleu

Le Cordon Bleu London has announced the launch of their new online Certificate in Wine Tasting.

This exciting new online wine program introduces participants to the fundamental specialist knowledge, skills, and understanding required to taste and evaluate wines.

Across 6-weeks, students will learn a systematic approach to wine tasting, alongside finding out how different styles of wine are impacted by the winemaking process and viticulture.

Developed and delivered by Le Cordon Bleu London’s Wine Development Manager, Matthieu Longuere MS, this wine tasting course aims to provide participants with the fundamental specialist knowledge, skills, and understanding required to taste and evaluate wines.

Suitable for amateurs and wine enthusiasts, by the end of this course participants will have built a sound knowledge of different styles of wine, such as white, rose, red, sparkling, sweet, and fortified wines. A more discerning palate will result from focusing on the tasting of wine and the key steps of winemaking.

Their Certificate in Wine Tasting is a fantastic opportunity to learn fundamental wine knowledge at your convenience and following the course, you will have the skills and confidence to discuss wine, and make informed choices and pairings.

Matthieu Longuere commented: “This program will allow you to develop and build a sound knowledge of wines, and acquire a more discerning palate by focussing on the tasting and key steps of winemaking.”

Le Cordon Bleu London offers a range of wine and beverage courses in person as well, from short courses and masterclasses to professional certificates and the Diploma in Wine, Gastronomy, and Management. You can visit their programs page to explore all available courses.

Key details:

6-Week Online Course

Commences 19 September – 30 October 2022

3-4 hours per week of learning