New Procedures for Travelers Arriving and Departing Incheon International Airport

The Korean government has released the following procedures at Incheon International Airport will be implemented for all travelers arriving from other countries regardless of their nationality from midnight on March 19, 2020.

Procedures for Travelers Arriving at Incheon International Airport

In-bound travelers will undergo fever checks and will have to submit the Health Declaration Form and the Travel Record Declaration form when they arrive at the entry hall of the airport.

Travelers who do not have a fever or other symptoms will be able to proceed with the usual immigration procedure to enter Korea. Travelers who have a fever or other symptoms will be escorted to the screening station for an epidemiological survey and, if necessary, will be tested for COVID-19. If the test result is negative, they will proceed with the entry procedures to enter Korea. If the test result is positive, they will be quarantined and hospitalized for treatment.

All in-bound travelers will also need to provide their contact information and address in Korea in the Travel Record Declaration form. Korean immigration officials will check on site whether travelers can be reached via the phone number they provided. Entry will be denied if they do not provide a reachable phone number. Hotel phone numbers will not be accepted.

In addition, in-bound travelers will be required to install the Self Diagnosis App on their smartphone and report their health status every day through the app for 14 days.

If a traveler shows early symptoms of COVID-19 infection for two consecutive days, the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) and local authorities will follow-up and take necessary measures. Those who neglect to submit their health status will be tracked down by health authorities to identify their location and health status.

Procedures for Travelers Departing from Incheon International Airport

Please take note of the following procedures for Incheon International Airport for passengers departing to other countries:

All departing passengers will be submitted to a 3-step body temperature checkpoint with thermal imaging camera before check-in, security, and boarding. Passengers who show signs of a fever (body temperature measuring above 37.5°C) can be denied boarding.

