New Public Policies Set to Change From January 1st

A number of policies will change in Busan starting next year.

The unit spending on free meals at kindergartens and elementary and middle schools will increase by 10 percent from this year

The holiday toll for small and medium-sized vehicles on Geoga Bridge will decrease by 20 percent.

Public funeral support will also be expanded for the death of those without relatives and those in the low-income group. The jeonse-loan interest rate will increase for newly-wed couples in Busan without a house from 2% to 4%.

In addition, five visiting medical buses will be added and the city will provide up to 43 million won in youth employment support to companies.