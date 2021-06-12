New Restrictions in Place at Major Parks in Busan

The city of Busan has issued an administrative order for parks that requires masks to be worn and limits drinking and eating.

The city government decided to respond sternly to a recent increase in quarantine violations following a sudden increase in the number of people visiting parks at night.

It will require citizens visiting major parks in the area to wear masks within the parks while banning drinking at all times and prohibiting eating between 10 pm and 5 am.

The measures will apply to Busan Citizens Park, Children’s Grand Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square, Joongang Park, and Geumgang Park.

Failure to comply with the issued administrative order may result in a fine of not more than 3 million won under the Infectious Disease Control Act.

The city of Busan expects that this measure will not only prevent the spread of COVID-19, but also help create a healthy park culture by eradicating alcohol and loud noises that offend the general public who use the park.