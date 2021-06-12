NewsBusan News

New Restrictions in Place at Major Parks in Busan

Haps Staff

The city of Busan has issued an administrative order for parks that requires masks to be worn and limits drinking and eating.

The city government decided to respond sternly to a recent increase in quarantine violations following a sudden increase in the number of people visiting parks at night.

It will require citizens visiting major parks in the area to wear masks within the parks while banning drinking at all times and prohibiting eating between 10 pm and 5 am.

The measures will apply to Busan Citizens Park, Children’s Grand Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square, Joongang Park, and Geumgang Park.

Failure to comply with the issued administrative order may result in a fine of not more than 3 million won under the Infectious Disease Control Act. 

The city of Busan expects that this measure will not only prevent the spread of COVID-19, but also help create a healthy park culture by eradicating alcohol and loud noises that offend the general public who use the park.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
23 ° C
23 °
22.1 °
88 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Sat
22 °
Sun
24 °
Mon
24 °
Tue
22 °
Wed
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 