New Social Distancing Level in the Busan Area: Level 4 — Here’s What That Means

The city of Busan has released its new social distancing measures effective August 10.

New Social Distancing Level in the Busan Area: Level 4 (with some adjusted quarantine measures)

Effective: Tuesday, August 10 through August 24, 2021

Classification of Multi-use Facilities

1. Gatherings/Events

Private gatherings:

(Private gatherings) Ban on private gatherings of 5 or more people but private gatherings of more than 2 people are restricted after 6 pm until 5 am the next day.

*Except when a person is about to pass away requiring the family to gather(including long-distance family gatherings during vacation, weekends, and more); when it is required for the care of children under 12, the elderly, or the disabled (including care giver)

Other gatherings & events

– No events are allowed

– No rallies are allowed except for 1-person rallies

2. Multi-use Facilities

Comply with mandatory quarantine measures (wear a mask, keep visitor log (excluding department stores, marts, shops), ventilate and disinfect regularly, appoint a disease control and prevention supervisor)

Facilities in Group 1

A ban on gatherings for entertainment facilities (bars, including night clubs and room salons, karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pochas), ’colatecs’ (Korean-style cabaret) and dance halls, hold’em pubs (card game pubs)

Facilities in Group 2

Restaurants/cafes/bakeries (including unmanned cafes, convenience stores and street vendors)

– Take-out and delivery only past 10 PM until 5:00 AM the next day

(convenience stores and street vendors) eating food and providing an area to eat including outdoor tables are prohibited.

– When more than two customers order only coffee, a beverage or dessert menu item, they will be strongly recommended to stay for up to an hour only.

– Facilities of 50㎡ or larger in size, comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Empty seats/tables between seats/tables; ③ Install partitions between tables

A ban on gatherings for singing rooms

– Coin singing rooms: Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5 AM the next day

Bathhouses/saunas: Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5 AM the next day, Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage), ban on using sleeping rooms

In case of cluster infection, employees are required to take a PCR test every two weeks.

Indoor sports facilities (with intense cardio exercise): Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡) but limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡) in gyms for intense group exercise (GX) including zumba, tae-bo, spinning, aerobics, step classes, kickboxing and more.

– (swimming pool) Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5 AM the next day, keep on shower empty between showers (except with partitions)

– (table tennis) allowed to stay for up to two hours only in the facility, ban on tennis tournaments or competitions, keep 2-meter distance between table tennis tables

– (Badminton, tennis, squash, etc.) allowed to stay for up to two hours only in the facility, ban on shower facilities

– (Intense group exercise (GX)) play music with a tempo between 100 and 120 beats per minute(bpm), ban on shower facilities

– (Gym) ban on sports with contact between people, such as sparring, competitions, etc.

– Ban on shower facilities (except swimming pool)

※ The number of players by sport: comply with the number of private gatherings allowed

Gatherings of up to 4 players (between 5am and 6pm) and up to 2 players (between 6pm and 5 am the next day) by sport to be allowed.

Direct sales (e.g., door-to-door sales) promotion centers: Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5AM the next day, Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage).

Facilities in Group 3

Private academies: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡) or keep one empty seat between seats, suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5 AM the next day, eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverages)

(dormitory types) required to submit PCR test result before entering the academy

Movie theaters, concert halls: Keep one seat empty between customers (sitting next to a companion is permitted); suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5AM the next day; eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverages)

Study rooms and cafes: Keep one seat empty between seats (except with partitions), suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5AM the next day, eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverages)

Wedding halls: Limit on the number of people (less than 50 or 1 person/4㎡ in each wedding hall)

Funeral homes: Limit on the number of people (less than 50 or 1 person/4㎡ in each funeral parlor)

Indoor sports facilities (with low and medium intensity exercise)

Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5 AM the next day, ban on shower facilities; eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverages), required to give notice to treadmills users limiting speed to a maximum of 6km/h, required to wear a face mask while dancing at a dancing academy

Amusement parks: Limit capacity to 50%, suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5 AM the next day,

Water parks: Limit capacity to 30%, suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5 AM the next day,

Multi-rooms/DVD rooms: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5AM the next day, eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverages)

Retail stores, mart, department stores (larger than 300㎡): Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5AM the next day,visitor temperature checks, mandatory to wear a face mask, ban on gathering for events, food-tasting, using customer rest areas

Casinos (except casinos designated for foreigners): Limit capacity to 30%, suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5AM the next day

Internet cafes (PC bangs): Keep one seat empty between seats (except with partitions), suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5AM the next day eating food is prohibited (except with partitions)

Facilities in Other facilities

Sports Stadium: No spectators at games

Velodromes, regattas, and racecourses (national and public facilities): No spectators at games

Museums and art galleries: Limit on the number of people (30% of 1 person/6㎡)

Outdoor sports facilities (including outdoor winter sports facilities): ※ The number of players by sport: comply with the number of private gatherings allowed

Gatherings of up to 4 players (between 5 am and 6 pm) and up to 2 players (between 6 pm and 5 am the next day) by sport to be allowed.

– Eating food is prohibited, ban on shower facilities

Accommodation: Prohibited from exceeding capacity of people in one room, ban on gatherings for events and parties hosted at accommodation venues, number of room reservations limited to 2/3 room capacity

Party rooms: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), comply with the number of private gatherings allowed, ban on new entry after 10:00 p.m.

Library: Limit capacity to 50%

Kids café: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡)

International conferences and workshops: keep two seats empty between fixed seats or two meter distance between seats, up to 49 participants allowed

’Doljanchi’ specialized venues: comply with the number of private gatherings allowed by social distancing level

Exhibits and expos: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡) except staffs in each booth

Massage salons: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡)

Barbershops/hair salons: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡)

Religious facilities: In-person worship services (i.e. Christian, Catholic, Buddhist, Cheondoist) at less than 20 percent seat capacity (keep one seat empty between seats), but prohibited from holding meetings and providing meals and accommodation

– ban on outdoor events

-Prohibited from eating food, prohibited from chanting or praying loudly

Businesses considered high-risk:

Call centers: notice of quarantine measures to all employees

Distribution and logistics centers: notice of quarantine measures to all employees