New Social Distancing Level in the Busan Area: Level 1 — Here’s What That Means

The city of Busan has released its new social distancing measures effective July 1.

New Social Distancing Level in the Busan Area: Level 1 (with some adjusted quarantine measures)

Effective: Thursday, July 1 until Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Classification of Multi-use Facilities

Group 1 (3 types)

▶Entertainment facilities (bars, including night clubs and room salons, karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pochas), ▶’colatecs’ (Korean-style cabaret) and dance halls, ▶hold’em pubs (card game pubs)

Group 2 (5 types)

▶ Restaurants/cafes/bakeries ▶ singing rooms (including coin singing rooms) ▶ bathhouses/saunas ▶ Indoor sports facilities (with intense cardio exercise) ▶direct sales (e.g., door-to-door sales) promotion centers

*Apply special quarantine measures

Group 3 (12 types)

▶ Private academies ▶ movie theaters ▶ study rooms and cafes ▶ wedding halls ▶ funeral homes ▶ barbershops/hair salons ▶ indoor sports facilities (with low and medium intensity exercise) ▶ amusement parks/water parks ▶ multi-rooms/DVD rooms ▶ retail stores, mart, department stores (larger than 300㎡) ▶ Casinos (except casinos designated for foreigners) ▶ internet cafes (PC bangs)

Other facilities (13 types)

▶ Sports Stadium ▶ velodromes, regattas and race courses (national and public facilities) ▶ museums and art galleries ▶accommodation ▶ party rooms ▶library ▶kids cafe ▶international conferences and workshops ▶ religious facilities ▶Outdoor sports facilities (including outdoor winter sports facilities) ▶’doljanchi’ specialized venues ▶ exhibits and expos ▶ massage salons

Businesses considered high-risk:

▶ call centers ▶ distribution and logistics centers

Quarantine Measures for Prevention and Control (Common):

Required quarantine rules:

① Wear a mask, ② Keep a visitor log (except shops·marts·department stores),

③ Ventilate and disinfect regularly,

④ Prohibit eating outside in food service areas, excluding water and non-alcoholic beverages,

⑤ Restrict entry of those with symptoms, ⑥ Appoint a disease control and prevention supervisor, ⑦ Public notice of quarantine measures for prevention and control, and facility capacity

1. Gatherings/Events

Private gatherings:

Private gatherings of 9 or more persons are prohibited

*Except when immediate family are gathering; when a person is about to pass away requiring the family to gather; when people gather for traditional first-birthday parties for babies, celebrations known as ‘doljanchi’, at specialized venues with disinfection protocols, 60th/70th birthday party and ancestors’ memorial ceremony (gatherings of up to 16 persons to be allowed); when people gather for sports games at sports facilities with their facility’s manager, those who are vaccinated against COVID-19

*People who are vaccinated against COVID-19 include those who have passed 14 days after getting their second dose of the vaccine or completed applicable single-dose vaccination.

– Reservations or entrance of 9 or more persons to multi-purpose facilities, including restaurants are prohibited

Other gatherings & events

– Gatherings or events with over 500 participants need to be reported and discussed with local governments. Mandatory compliance with quarantine measures

– Ban on rallies with over 500 participants

* For rallies, the number of participants includes those who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

– Wear a mask indoors, keep a visitor log, ventilate and disinfect regularly

Maintain 2-meter (at least 1-meter) distancing in the facilities

2. Multi-use Facilities

Comply with mandatory quarantine measures (wear a mask, keep visitor log (excluding department stores, marts, shops), ventilate and disinfect regularly, appoint a disease control and prevention supervisor)

Facilities in Group 1

▶Entertainment facilities (bars, including night clubs and room salons, karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pochas): Required use of electronic log systems (including staff), limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡, 1 person/8㎡ for night clubs), when singing required to wear a facemask, prohibited for people to move from room/table to room/table. Employees (including managers) are required to take a PCR test every two weeks (except those who are vaccinated against COVID-19)

▶’Colatecs’ (Korean-style cabaret) and dance halls: Required use of electronic log systems, limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡)

▶Hold’em pubs (card game pubs): Required use of electronic log systems, limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡, including staff and dealer), required to wear gloves when using public items such as dice, cards, etc., when singing wear a facemask (install partitions and only one person singing at a time is allowed), dancing is prohibited (no operation of dancing halls or dance floors)

– When eating food or drink, comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Empty seats/tables between seats/tables; ③ Install partitions between tables

Facilities in Group 2

▶ Restaurants/cafes/bakeries

-When more than two customers order only coffee, a beverage or dessert menu item, they will be strongly recommended to stay for up to an hour only.

-Facilities of 50㎡ or larger in size, comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Empty seats/tables between seats/tables; ③ Install partitions between tables

▶ Singing rooms (including coin singing rooms): required use of an electronic log system, limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡), no eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed) rooms must be immediately disinfected and ventilate for more than 10 minutes after use (ventilate for 30 minutes if there is no mechanical ventilation system).

▶ Bathhouses/saunas: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage)

In case of cluster infection, employees are required to take a PCR test every two weeks. (except those who are vaccinated against COVID-19).

▶ Indoor sports facilities (with intense cardio exercise): Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡) but limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡) in gyms for intense group exercise (GX) including zumba, tae-bo, spinning, aerobics, step classes, kickboxing and more.

▶Direct sales (e.g., door-to-door sales) promotion centers: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage).

Facilities in Group 3

▶ Private academies: Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡) or keeping one empty seat between seats, eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage)

▶ Movie theaters: Empty seat between seats is not required, eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage)

▶ Study rooms and cafes: Keep one seat empty between seats (except with partitions), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage)

▶ Wedding halls: Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡ in each wedding hall)

– When eating food or drink, comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Empty seats/tables between seats/tables; ③ Install partitions between tables

*Empty seats between seats or install partition between 4 seat tables for 8 seat tables

▶ Funeral homes: Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡ in each funeral parlor)

– when eating food or drink, comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Empty seats/tables between seats/tables; ③ Install partitions between tables

▶ Barbershops/hair salons: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡)

▶ Indoor sports facilities (with low and medium intensity exercise)

Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage), required to wear a face mask while dancing at dancing academy

▶ Amusement parks/water parks: No limit on the number of entrants

▶ Multi-rooms/DVD rooms: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage)

▶ Retail stores, mart, department stores (larger than 300㎡): keep more than 2-meter (at least one meter) distance

▶ Casinos (except casinos designated for foreigners): Limit capacity to 50%

▶ Internet cafes (PC bangs): Empty seat between seats is not required, eating food is prohibited (except with partitions)

Facilities in Other facilities

▶ Sports Stadium: Admission of spectators (50%) (70% for outdoor), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage), keep one seat empty between seats (sitting next to a companion is permitted)

▶ Velodromes, regattas and race courses (national and public facilities): Limit capacity to 50%

▶Museums and art galleries: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡)

▶Accommodation: Prohibited from exceeding capacity of people in one room (except immediate family)

▶Party rooms: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡)

▶Library: Limit capacity to 70%

▶Kids café: Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡)

▶International conferences and workshops: keep one seat empty between fixed seats or one meter distance between seats

▶Outdoor sports facilities (including outdoor winter sports facilities): No limit on the number of people

▶’Doljanchi’ specialized venues: Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡ of each doljanchi)

-Facilities of 50㎡ or larger in size, comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Empty seats/tables between seats/tables; ③ Install partitions between tables

▶ Exhibits and expos: Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡) except staffs in each booth

▶ Massage salons: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡)

▶Religious facilities: In-person worship services (i.e. Christian, Catholic, Buddhist, Cheondoist) at less than 50 percent seat capacity, but advised not to hold meetings, provide meals and accommodation

Businesses considered high-risk:

▶ Call centers: notice of quarantine measures to all employees

▶ Distribution and logistics centers: notice of quarantine measures to all employees

3. Daily Life and Social & Economic Activities

▷ Mandatory to wear a face mask

-All indoor facilities, outdoor locations where people cannot stay 2 meters apart; administrative fine to be imposed for violations

-Those who have passed 14 days after getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at least once at outdoor locations are not required to wear a face mask (except at large gathering rallies, festivals large scale concerts and events)

▷Use of public transportation: Mandatory to wear a face mask, eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage) in vehicle (except international flights)

▷School: Comply with quarantine measures for prevention and control, allow in-person classes for all schools

▷Unauthorized school:

– Schools with full-day classes or dormitory schools are to impose quarantine measures of private academy

– Schools run by religious facilities are to impose quarantine measures of religious facilities

▷Work Pattern: to avoid crowded work environments, work at home, use flexible work schedules, or adjust start/end times of work and lunch hours, etc. (Under self-regulation of each business).

A violation of the quarantine rules at facilities in groups 1 and 2 even once will immediately result in operations being shut down for two weeks.

The city government will impose a “one-strike-out” policy on rule violations. A violation of the quarantine rules even once will immediately result in operations being shut down.

Violations of the quarantine rules: Fines of up to 100,000 won for individual violators and up to 3 million won for facility managers, business owners and operators.

For more detailed guidelines, please visit the city website (Korean).

