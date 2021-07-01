New Social Distancing Level in the Busan Area: Level 1 — Here’s What That Means

The city of Busan has released its new social distancing measures effective July 1.
New Social Distancing Level in the Busan Area: Level 1 (with some adjusted quarantine measures)
Effective: Thursday, July 1 until Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Classification of Multi-use Facilities
Group 1 (3 types)
▶Entertainment facilities (bars, including night clubs and room salons, karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pochas), ▶’colatecs’ (Korean-style cabaret) and dance halls, ▶hold’em pubs (card game pubs)
Group 2 (5 types)
▶ Restaurants/cafes/bakeries ▶ singing rooms (including coin singing rooms) ▶ bathhouses/saunas ▶ Indoor sports facilities (with intense cardio exercise) ▶direct sales (e.g., door-to-door sales) promotion centers
*Apply special quarantine measures
Group 3 (12 types)
▶ Private academies ▶ movie theaters ▶ study rooms and cafes ▶ wedding halls ▶ funeral homes ▶ barbershops/hair salons ▶ indoor sports facilities (with low and medium intensity exercise) ▶ amusement parks/water parks ▶ multi-rooms/DVD rooms ▶ retail stores, mart, department stores (larger than 300㎡) ▶ Casinos (except casinos designated for foreigners) ▶ internet cafes (PC bangs)
Other facilities (13 types)
▶ Sports Stadium ▶ velodromes, regattas and race courses (national and public facilities) ▶ museums and art galleries ▶accommodation ▶ party rooms ▶library ▶kids cafe ▶international conferences and workshops ▶ religious facilities ▶Outdoor sports facilities (including outdoor winter sports facilities) ▶’doljanchi’ specialized venues ▶ exhibits and expos ▶ massage salons
Businesses considered high-risk:
▶ call centers ▶ distribution and logistics centers
Quarantine Measures for Prevention and Control (Common):
Required quarantine rules:
① Wear a mask, ② Keep a visitor log (except shops·marts·department stores),
③ Ventilate and disinfect regularly,
④ Prohibit eating outside in food service areas, excluding water and non-alcoholic beverages,
⑤ Restrict entry of those with symptoms, ⑥ Appoint a disease control and prevention supervisor, ⑦ Public notice of quarantine measures for prevention and control, and facility capacity
1. Gatherings/Events
Private gatherings:
Private gatherings of 9 or more persons are prohibited
*Except when immediate family are gathering; when a person is about to pass away requiring the family to gather; when people gather for traditional first-birthday parties for babies, celebrations known as ‘doljanchi’, at specialized venues with disinfection protocols, 60th/70th birthday party and ancestors’ memorial ceremony (gatherings of up to 16 persons to be allowed); when people gather for sports games at sports facilities with their facility’s manager, those who are vaccinated against COVID-19
*People who are vaccinated against COVID-19 include those who have passed 14 days after getting their second dose of the vaccine or completed applicable single-dose vaccination.
– Reservations or entrance of 9 or more persons to multi-purpose facilities, including restaurants are prohibited
Other gatherings & events
– Gatherings or events with over 500 participants need to be reported and discussed with local governments. Mandatory compliance with quarantine measures
– Ban on rallies with over 500 participants
* For rallies, the number of participants includes those who are vaccinated against COVID-19.
– Wear a mask indoors, keep a visitor log, ventilate and disinfect regularly
Maintain 2-meter (at least 1-meter) distancing in the facilities
2. Multi-use Facilities
Comply with mandatory quarantine measures (wear a mask, keep visitor log (excluding department stores, marts, shops), ventilate and disinfect regularly, appoint a disease control and prevention supervisor)
Facilities in Group 1
▶Entertainment facilities (bars, including night clubs and room salons, karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pochas): Required use of electronic log systems (including staff), limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡, 1 person/8㎡ for night clubs), when singing required to wear a facemask, prohibited for people to move from room/table to room/table. Employees (including managers) are required to take a PCR test every two weeks (except those who are vaccinated against COVID-19)
▶’Colatecs’ (Korean-style cabaret) and dance halls: Required use of electronic log systems, limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡)
▶Hold’em pubs (card game pubs): Required use of electronic log systems, limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡, including staff and dealer), required to wear gloves when using public items such as dice, cards, etc., when singing wear a facemask (install partitions and only one person singing at a time is allowed), dancing is prohibited (no operation of dancing halls or dance floors)
– When eating food or drink, comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Empty seats/tables between seats/tables; ③ Install partitions between tables
Facilities in Group 2
▶ Restaurants/cafes/bakeries
-When more than two customers order only coffee, a beverage or dessert menu item, they will be strongly recommended to stay for up to an hour only.
-Facilities of 50㎡ or larger in size, comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Empty seats/tables between seats/tables; ③ Install partitions between tables
▶ Singing rooms (including coin singing rooms): required use of an electronic log system, limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡), no eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed) rooms must be immediately disinfected and ventilate for more than 10 minutes after use (ventilate for 30 minutes if there is no mechanical ventilation system).
▶ Bathhouses/saunas: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage)
In case of cluster infection, employees are required to take a PCR test every two weeks. (except those who are vaccinated against COVID-19).
▶ Indoor sports facilities (with intense cardio exercise): Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡) but limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡) in gyms for intense group exercise (GX) including zumba, tae-bo, spinning, aerobics, step classes, kickboxing and more.
▶Direct sales (e.g., door-to-door sales) promotion centers: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage).
Facilities in Group 3
▶ Private academies: Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡) or keeping one empty seat between seats, eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage)
▶ Movie theaters: Empty seat between seats is not required, eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage)
▶ Study rooms and cafes: Keep one seat empty between seats (except with partitions), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage)
▶ Wedding halls: Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡ in each wedding hall)
– When eating food or drink, comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Empty seats/tables between seats/tables; ③ Install partitions between tables
*Empty seats between seats or install partition between 4 seat tables for 8 seat tables
▶ Funeral homes: Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡ in each funeral parlor)
– when eating food or drink, comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Empty seats/tables between seats/tables; ③ Install partitions between tables
▶ Barbershops/hair salons: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡)
▶ Indoor sports facilities (with low and medium intensity exercise)
Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage), required to wear a face mask while dancing at dancing academy
▶ Amusement parks/water parks: No limit on the number of entrants
▶ Multi-rooms/DVD rooms: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage)
▶ Retail stores, mart, department stores (larger than 300㎡): keep more than 2-meter (at least one meter) distance
▶ Casinos (except casinos designated for foreigners): Limit capacity to 50%
▶ Internet cafes (PC bangs): Empty seat between seats is not required, eating food is prohibited (except with partitions)
Facilities in Other facilities
▶ Sports Stadium: Admission of spectators (50%) (70% for outdoor), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage), keep one seat empty between seats (sitting next to a companion is permitted)
▶ Velodromes, regattas and race courses (national and public facilities): Limit capacity to 50%
▶Museums and art galleries: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡)
▶Accommodation: Prohibited from exceeding capacity of people in one room (except immediate family)
▶Party rooms: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡)
▶Library: Limit capacity to 70%
▶Kids café: Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡)
▶International conferences and workshops: keep one seat empty between fixed seats or one meter distance between seats
▶Outdoor sports facilities (including outdoor winter sports facilities): No limit on the number of people
▶’Doljanchi’ specialized venues: Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡ of each doljanchi)
-Facilities of 50㎡ or larger in size, comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Empty seats/tables between seats/tables; ③ Install partitions between tables
▶ Exhibits and expos: Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡) except staffs in each booth
▶ Massage salons: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡)
▶Religious facilities: In-person worship services (i.e. Christian, Catholic, Buddhist, Cheondoist) at less than 50 percent seat capacity, but advised not to hold meetings, provide meals and accommodation
Businesses considered high-risk:
▶ Call centers: notice of quarantine measures to all employees
▶ Distribution and logistics centers: notice of quarantine measures to all employees
3. Daily Life and Social & Economic Activities
▷ Mandatory to wear a face mask
-All indoor facilities, outdoor locations where people cannot stay 2 meters apart; administrative fine to be imposed for violations
-Those who have passed 14 days after getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at least once at outdoor locations are not required to wear a face mask (except at large gathering rallies, festivals large scale concerts and events)
▷Use of public transportation: Mandatory to wear a face mask, eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage) in vehicle (except international flights)
▷School: Comply with quarantine measures for prevention and control, allow in-person classes for all schools
▷Unauthorized school:
– Schools with full-day classes or dormitory schools are to impose quarantine measures of private academy
– Schools run by religious facilities are to impose quarantine measures of religious facilities
▷Work Pattern: to avoid crowded work environments, work at home, use flexible work schedules, or adjust start/end times of work and lunch hours, etc. (Under self-regulation of each business).
A violation of the quarantine rules at facilities in groups 1 and 2 even once will immediately result in operations being shut down for two weeks.
The city government will impose a “one-strike-out” policy on rule violations. A violation of the quarantine rules even once will immediately result in operations being shut down.
Violations of the quarantine rules: Fines of up to 100,000 won for individual violators and up to 3 million won for facility managers, business owners and operators.
For more detailed guidelines, please visit the city website (Korean).