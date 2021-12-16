New Stricter Social Distancing Measures Begin Tomorrow

New social distancing measures will take effect from this Saturday the 18th until January 2nd of next year.

Under the new measures, the maximum private gathering size to four people nationwide and restore a 9 p.m. curfew on restaurant and cafe business hours.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced the new measures today during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

The new measures, which restricts up to four vaccinated people per visit, also restrict those who have not been vaccinated to use the facilities on their own, or request take-out or delivery.

Bars, nightclubs, and other entertainment venues will also be subject to the 9 p.m. curfew while movie theaters, concert halls, and internet cafes, however, will be able to operate until 10 p.m.