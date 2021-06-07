New Study Reveals 77% of Frequent Fliers in Asia Expect to Travel in the Next 12 months

New research released by Collinson’s Priority Pass has revealed that pre-pandemic frequent flyers are ready to get back on a plane, as 77% of travelers in the Asia Pacific expect to travel more in the next 12 months (from March 2021) – further underlining the pent up desire to travel as soon as possible.

Yet, despite travelers longing to hit the skies, entry restrictions – such as the need to be a resident – remain in place for many countries in the region; with most requiring several weeks of quarantine upon entry.

The global survey analyses the opinions of over 46,000 members of Collinson’s Priority Pass™ traveler experience program, and reveals that leisure travel will make up more than half of trips (55%) taken in the next year.

While business travel will recover more slowly, there is demand from frequent flyers for it to return, with the expectation that business travel will account for 45% of flights taken in the next year globally.

Confident and excited – the world’s travelers are ready for a reboot

After more than a year since COVID-19 first hit the travel industry, vaccination roll-outs have brought a glimmer of hope – with 41% of APAC respondents stating that being vaccinated against COVID-19 would be the top reason for encouraging them to travel, while 33% said that the lifting of international travel bans would be their top reason.

When questioned on the possibility of traveling by air in the next 12 months, 78% of members globally expressed feelings of excitement and 61% felt confident; findings that will likely be reassuring to the travel industry.

Globally, international travel will likely increase year-on-year. However, survey respondents project that domestic travel is still set to make a greater recovery than international travel during the next 12 months – at 64% versus 59%, when compared with 2019 travel levels, respectively.

Travel experience expectations for the immediate future have changed dramatically

Around the world, the desire to keep health risks to a minimum has resulted in key changes to the way people experience airport travel, with the aim of keeping external contact to a minimum. Since the pandemic began:

24% are more likely to use unmanned facilities, such as biometric passport kiosks

48% are more likely to use airport lounge access than they did before the pandemic

20% are more likely to pre-order and collect their food and drinks before departure

49% indicated that social distancing and contactless transactions at the airport are of relatively high importance when traveling

Vaccinations are creating an environment of hope

Despite Asia’s low vaccination rate in comparison to the EU and US, 79% of travelers cite growing confidence in the safety of air travel as more people are vaccinated.

While vaccines have yet to be fully rolled out globally, their availability continues to generate hope, as do the discussions around digital health certificates; with 82% of APAC respondents saying they would be happy to use one – which is even higher than the global average of 74%.

Globally, 76% of members say they would feel confident to travel internationally if getting vaccinated became a mandatory measure. This sentiment is echoed by a further 64% of travelers who agree that COVID-19 testing and the use of digital health certificates would encourage them to travel abroad.

Quarantines are seen as ineffective, unnecessary, and a barrier to recovery

The survey also shows that while quarantine regulations continue to be enforced around the world, 60% of APAC travelers do not feel it is an essential safety measure; while a further 69% see it as a major deterrent for international travel. When reasons behind this largely negative sentiment towards quarantine are explored in-depth, 83% blame the additional costs involved and 69% also cite the unpredictable nature of quarantine rules, while 62% are reluctant to spend so much time indoors; a finding which is likely linked to an increasing emphasis on mental wellbeing when traveling.

“Travellers in APAC are ready to take to the skies again if the correct protocols are in place. We are ensuring that there is a clear focus of our efforts on delivering a seamless, safe and enjoyable journey which will help build on the initial signs of a traveler’s confidence,” said Vivien Deng, General Manager- China, Collinson. “To achieve this, working to lower the impact of the identified barriers will be essential; as will alliance between all players in the travel ecosystem, government and other relevant bodies which help in the implementation of globally compatible and accepted travel health solutions.”

With appetites for travel evident, the industry needs to be ready.

Andy Besant, Managing Director of Travel Experiences at Collinson, said: “It’s clear those travelers who were frequent flyers before COVID-19 are ready and waiting to get on a plane as long as the right measures, such as social distancing and contactless transactions, are in place. But the travel experience will change, with traveler demand for greater automation and socially-distanced spaces such as lounges, in order to balance the upheaval of the past year.”