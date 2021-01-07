Lifestyle

New Survey Shows Foreigners Living in Busan Feel Discrimination Has Intensified

Haps Staff

A new survey released by the Busan Women’s and Family Development Institute revealed that 35.5% of foreign residents living in the city feel that discrimination and prejudice have intensified since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey was conducted on 750 residents living in the city.

According to the statistics since the coronavirus pandemic began, 46.7% of foreign residents felt “anxious and fearful”. Foreign workers were more susceptible to feeling this way more than married immigrants or international students.

According to the results, 51.7% of respondents were working, but almost 6 in 10 of the workers earned less than 1.5 million won a month.

35.9% made less than 500,000 won, while 9.9% made less than 1,000,000 won. 13.9% made less than 1.5 million won.

Respondents also asked for more guaranteed humane treatment (35%), guaranteed legal working hours (30.4%), improved work relations with Koreans (12.6%), and an improved workplace environment (12%).

20.9% of foreign residents said that they couldn’t visit a hospital last year when they were sick because of communication problems (30.6%), cost (23.6%), and lack of time due to long working hours (15.3%).

20.2% of married immigrants seriously considered divorcing their spouses last year while 14.2% said that they experienced some type of abuse.

47.6% of those responded that they “just endured the situation”, while 11.9% said they left their house.

The nationalities of the respondents were not released.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

How to Prepare For This Week’s Cold Weather

Haps Staff -
The Busan Regional Meteorological Office announced that the temperature in the morning of the 6th in the Busan area drops below -5℃, and the daytime temperature will also drop below freezing on the 7th and 8th.
Read more
Better Living

Busan Social Survey Results Released

BeFM News -
The city of Busan conducted a Busan Social Survey on 17,000 households residing in Busan in August and September of last year. 
Read more
Lifestyle

North Port Pedestrian Deck to Open This July

Haps Staff -
The site of the first phase of the North Port across from Busan Station is progressing towards completion with the pedestrian deck and some water-friendly activities expected to open in July this year.
Read more
KPop

Madame Tussauds Singapore Creates Travel Bubble with Korea

Haps Staff -
Madame Tussauds in Singapore is creating a brand new K-wave set, which is set to be launched in the 3rd week of January.
Read more
Lifestyle

Year in Review: Haps Top 10 Stories of 2020

Haps Staff -
As the year finally comes to an end, we want to look back at what made headlines in 2020 with our most-read articles of the year.
Read more
Lifestyle

Haeundae Dominates List of Most Expensive Apartments in Busan

Haps Staff -
Eight of the top ten most expensive apartments in the city are located in Haeundae according to recent statistics.
Read more

The Latest

BTO Releases Travel Keywords for Busan in 2021

Travel BeFM News -
According to survey and data analysis results, travel keywords for the year 2021 came out to be “Smart, Activity, Fun, Exploring, Food, and U” to create an acronym keyword “SAFE For U”.
Read more

돌아온 동백전 1월 9일부터 캐시백 재개

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 예산소진으로 중단된 캐시백을 오는 1월 9일부터 다시 제공한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture hapsadmin -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

New Survey Shows Foreigners Living in Busan Feel Discrimination Has Intensified

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
A new survey released by the Busan Women's and Family Development Institute revealed that 35.5% of foreign residents living in the city feel that discrimination and prejudice have intensified since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Ananti Cove Holding Sweet Strawberry Promotion

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Ananti Cove offers a sweet and sour strawberry drink at three of its F&B locations that offer seasonal strawberries.
Read more

Second Stage of North Port Redevelopment Project to Begin This Year

Busan News BeFM News -
The second stage of the North Port redevelopment project will begin this year.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
-10 ° C
-10 °
-10 °
41 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Fri
-3 °
Sat
0 °
Sun
1 °
Mon
3 °
Tue
4 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 