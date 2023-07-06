New Travel Program to Promote Busan is Released

Busan City, along with the Busan Tourism Organization, has unveiled a new entertainment program called “Stay Secret Inn Busan” featuring the popular 4th generation girl group, STAYC. The program aims to provide a unique Busan travel experience for viewers.

Building on the success of last year’s K-pop travel reality program “New Jeans Code-in” with iKON, which garnered 10,000 views and promoted tourism in Busan, this time the focus is on STAYC as they explore the hidden charms of the city and attract domestic and international tourists.

The program takes the members of STAYC to various tourist attractions and culinary delights in Busan. Locations such as Songdo Beach, Eulsukdo Ecological Park Picnic Plaza, Gamcheon Culture Village, Jagalchi Market, Huinnyeoul Culture Village, Bongsan Village, and Marina Auto Camping Site are featured, offering a glimpse into the vibrant essence of Busan.

The entertainment show follows the concept of a “Secret Map” in Busan, where STAYC embarks on a journey of freedom and friendship. It showcases the special places the group explores and highlights their experiences, fostering a travelogue filled with friendship and memorable moments.

The program will be released on the Busan Tour official YouTube channel, “Visit Busan,” every Thursday at 6 PM starting from July 6th. Alongside the main show, additional content such as highlights and behind-the-scenes videos will be shared to enhance viewers’ enjoyment. Furthermore, Busan’s tourism portal, “Visit Busan,” will develop and introduce various travel courses and content related to the filming locations of the program.

StayC fans can also participate in giveaway events while enjoying the Busan travel videos featuring their favorite group. Detailed information can be found on the “Visit Busan” portal and the official YouTube channel.