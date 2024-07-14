New Urban Express Bus Service Launched as Alternative Route from Gimhae Airport to Haeundae

In response to the closure of the existing limousine bus service, a new urban express-type express bus began operating between Gimhae Airport and Haeundae on July 13th.

The f0rmer limousine bus service, operated by Taeyoung Airport Limousine Co., Ltd., ceased operations due to the company’s closure.

After extensive negotiations regarding financial support and continuity of service, an agreement could not be reached, necessitating the introduction of a new transportation option.

The newly established urban express bus route will serve as an alternative to the existing Haeundae route, incorporating parts of the Busan Station route. This addition will bring the total number of stops to 19, providing more accessibility for passengers traveling between Gimhae Airport and Haeundae.

The route, identified by its significant number ‘2029’ – the projected completion year of Gadeok Airport – will feature six express buses operating at 60-minute intervals.

The express bus fare is set at 2,100 won for adults using a traffic card, making it more affordable than the previous limousine service. Additionally, the fare includes transfer discounts, further enhancing the value and convenience for users.

To improve the overall travel experience, the city plans to enhance the visibility of city buses and differentiate route numbers. In consideration of travelers’ needs, buses will also be equipped with luggage loading boxes, facilitating easier transport of baggage for citizens and tourists using Gimhae Airport.