New US Consul to Korea David Jea Visits Busan City Hall

David Jea, the new U.S. Consul in Busan, paid a visit to Mayor Park Heong-joon, the city of Busan’s mayor yesterday afternoon.

Mayor Park introduced major issues in Busan, such as hosting the 2030 World Expo, which will serve as a catalyst for Busan to be reborn as an innovative international hub city.

“The Consul is a person with a deep connection to Korea and I look forward to working with the Consulate in the future,” he said.

The new US Consul said he hopes to play an active role in exchanges and cooperation between Busan and the United States in the future.

“The 2030 Busan World Expo is expected to be helpful in various fields such as the economy, culture, and tourism of Busan, and we will actively cooperate so that the city of Busan can attract it,” Jea said.

In addition, Mayor Park mentioned several projects to secure the foundation of future advanced cities, such as the introduction of hyperloop, blockchain, and E-sports activation.

Consul Jea, who previously worked at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, gained wide media attention when he bicycled down the 530 km distance from Seoul to Busan with his colleagues on July 12 to begin his tenure.