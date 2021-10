A new walking trail that connects the five ecological parks at the mouth of the Nakdong River has opened.

Connecting Samrak, Hwamyeong, Daejeo, Maekdo, and Eulsukdo Ecological Parks, the “Nakdong Ha-Good Trail 100ri” is 40 kilometers in distance with a total area of 14.8 million square meters.

It takes about 9 hours and 30 minutes on foot or 4 hours by bicycle.