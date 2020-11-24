Events

New Wave: Poppera Music and Two Vocals Present “Musical Duo”

Haps Staff

The city of Busan will hold a performance “Musical Duo” on November 27th at 5 pm in the City Museum’s auditorium.

The performance team ‘New Wave’ will present theme songs of famous musicals such as Notre Dame de Paris’, ‘Jekyll & Hyde’, ‘Mozart’, Lim Young-woong’s ‘Wish’, Young-tak’s ‘One Cup of Makgeolli’, Cho Yong-pil’s ‘Song of the Wind’ ‘, and other popular songs.

‘New Wave’ is a group that reinterprets various genres of music with the different charms of classics and musicals and consists of poppera singer Kim Woo-young and musical actor Jeong Ho-yeon.

The performance is free, but citizens who want to see the show must register on the Busan Museum website (museum.busan.go.kr) until 18:00 on November 26.

Up to 100 people can apply, and only the remaining seats on the day of the performance will be on-site. 

In addition, all visitors must wear a mask, and they must go through procedures such as a fever check and hand disinfection at the entrance of the main hall of the municipal museum.

blank
