Arts & Culture

New Year’s Day Sunrise Events Canceled in Busan

Haps Staff

The city of Busan has announced that the sunrise events in the city have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Currently, Haeundae and Songjeong Beach have been announced, but it is almost certain that all will be canceled.

One of Korea’s biggest traditions each year is to ring in the New Year by catching the first sunrise.

Usually more than a dozen locations in the city host event as every gu and gun in Busan host festivals starting around 6:30 a.m.

New Year’s celebrations include celebratory performances, folk plays, and New Year prayer rituals, as well as complimentary tteokguk (rice cake soup), is served at most of the venues.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Busan National Gugak Center Cancels All Remaining 2020 Concerts

Haps Staff -
The Busan National Gugak Center has announced that it has canceled all remaining performances this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: December 14 – December 20

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: The 570th Subscription Concert Canceled

Haps Staff -
Busan Philharmonic Orchestra's 570th Subscription Concert scheduled for December 18th has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Ko Hyo Joo Named Public Relations Ambassador of Busan

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that it commissioned longboard goddess Ko Hyo-joo as a public relations ambassador of Busan at the outdoor plaza of the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Seoul Cancels its New Year’s Bell-Tolling Ceremony This Year

Haps Staff -
For the first time in 67 years, the annual year-end celebration at Seoul's Bosingak Pavilion will not occur.
Read more

The Latest

Tourists to South Korea Drops 83% in 2020

Travel Haps Staff -
Tourists to South Korea dropped to a 32-year low this year, as global travel was nearly wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

New Mobile Banking App Simplifies Overseas Money Transfers

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
Hana Bank has stepped up its mobile banking for foreigners by launching a smartphone-based platform that enables domestic and overseas money transfers with fewer steps than ever.
Read more

What Level 2.5 Social Distancing Means in Busan

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The social distancing guidance level will be raised to Level 2.5 and include additional enhanced quarantine measures for the Busan area starting Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 00:00 until Monday, December 28, 2020.
Read more

온라인으로 만나는 동삼동패총전시관

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 시립박물관은 오늘(15일)부터 시립박물관 유튜브 채널과 동삼동패총전시관 홈페이지(museum.busan.go.kr/dongsam)를 통해 시민들에게 동영상 2종과 온라인 활동지를 무상 제공한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan Until the 28th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
As the city of Busan went up to the second-highest social level distancing yesterday, the city has announced what will happen when trying to dine at restaurants and cafes around town.
Read more

Banks in Busan Shorten Their Operating Hours Until the 28th

Busan News Haps Staff -
Banks in Busan have shortened their operating hours by one hour until the 28th as Busan increased its social distancing to level 2.5.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-6 ° C
-6 °
-6 °
62 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Tue
-1 °
Wed
2 °
Thu
4 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
5 °

Dine & Drink

Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan Until the 28th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
As the city of Busan went up to the second-highest social level distancing yesterday, the city has announced what will happen when trying to dine at restaurants and cafes around town.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Stylish Izakaya Eats at Maeryo 36.5 in Kyungsung

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
A long time favorite izakaya in the heart of the Kyungsung University area, Maeryo 36.5 is a stylish, trendy dining and drinking spot offering delicious Japanese favorites.
Read more

Cafe Show Seoul 2020 Billed a Success in First Hybrid Exhibition

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The 19th Seoul International Cafe Show, the first “hybrid” exhibition in Korea to combine the online and offline platforms, ended successfully on the 7th of November and made significant achievements.
Read more

Park Hyatt Offering Unique Christmas Cakes For This Holiday Season

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt in Marine City is offering some scrumptious holiday cakes for this Christmas season.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 