New Year’s Day Sunrise Events Canceled in Busan

The city of Busan has announced that the sunrise events in the city have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Currently, Haeundae and Songjeong Beach have been announced, but it is almost certain that all will be canceled.

One of Korea’s biggest traditions each year is to ring in the New Year by catching the first sunrise.

Usually more than a dozen locations in the city host event as every gu and gun in Busan host festivals starting around 6:30 a.m.

New Year’s celebrations include celebratory performances, folk plays, and New Year prayer rituals, as well as complimentary tteokguk (rice cake soup), is served at most of the venues.