Image: Gwangalli M Drone Show
New Year’s Drone Show Rescheduled For Tonight at 7 p.m. After Last Night’s Last Minute Cancelation

The highly anticipated drone show at Gwangalli Beach in Suyeong-gu to welcome in the New Year was canceled due to an unforeseen communication failure, disappointing an estimated crowd of 100,000, including both local residents and international visitors.

The ‘Gwangalli M Drone Light Show 2024 Countdown’ was scheduled for midnight but was marred by technical issues, preventing the planned display of 2,000 drones.

Despite efforts to rectify the situation, including a delayed start, the event was ultimately called off.

The cancellation sparked frustration and disappointment among attendees, with complaints about expensive accommodations and the letdown of a long-awaited spectacle.

Foreigners who attended the event were left confused about the situation as no English announcements were made to explain the situation.

Suyeong-gu issued an official apology, promising a rescheduled drone show at 7 p.m. today and initiating an investigation into the communication failure.

They said that due to amount of people, they experienced communication problems with the WiFi devices on the drones.

