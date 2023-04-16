New Zealand Wine Festival is Returning June 10th

The Kiwi Chamber has announced that the New Zealand Wine Festival will return to Busan this year on June 10th.

This year, the venue will move to the Lotte Signiel, moving from the Busan Cinema Center last year.

Information on how to purchase tickets is not available as yet but will be released in the coming weeks.

The event will be moved to a later time this year, beginning at 6 p.m. and running through 10 p.m.

They will also be holding an event in Seoul on May 20th at The Grand Hyatt Waterfall Garden.