Image: Kiwi Chamber
D-18 For Busan — New Zealand Wine Festival Tickets Now On Sale

The iconic New Zealand Wine Festival is returning to Busan again in 2024!

The Kiwi Chamber warmly welcomes you to the highly anticipated 22nd 2024 New Zealand Wine Festival in Busan, under the theme of “Kia Ora Aotearoa, Hello New Zealand”.

New Zealand is a unique country that is proud of the strength of its winemaking heritage and its place as a global leader in winemaking innovation and sustainable practices.

New Zealand produces an abundance of high-quality wines, many of which are among the world’s finest. New Zealand wines have also reached a record high in sales and popularity in Korea.

The festival will showcase a variety of wines from more than 25 award-winning wineries from New Zealand paired with a memorable culinary experience.

Image: Kiwi Chamber

On Saturday, May 18th, on the southern side of the peninsula, the Park Hyatt Busan in Marine City will likewise give guests a chance to enjoy premium wines by the ocean in Korea’s iconic port city of Busan.

For updates and more information about this event, the Kiwi Chamber, and membership, please visit www.kiwichamber.com or follow them on Facebook.

Event details — Busan

Date: Saturday, May 18th, 2024

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Park Hyatt

Dress code: Smart casual

Registration Link 

Image: Kiwi Chamber

Ticket prices

Member: 150,000 KRW

Non-Member: 170,000 KRW

Groups of 8+ people: 150,000 KRW

At the door: 180,000 KRW

Subject to availability. Walk-ins will not be permitted if this event is sold out. Avoid disappointment and RSVP ahead of time.

Standard Event Terms & Conditions apply.

If you have any questions about this event or require further assistance, please contact [email protected].

 

